Yesterday, Fynn the Great (by Fynch Hatton) was the top bidder among the Oldenburger Special Edition colts. The dressage stallion was sold for 47,000 euros to a New Zealand bidder. The winner among the saddle horses was blue hope (by Bordeaux), this gelding fell into the hands of a Spanish buyer for 41,000 euros.

Chesterfield (by Chacoon Blue) was the best-selling colt among the CSO colts, he stayed in Germany and the hammer fell to 23,500 euros.

15,000 euros on average

34 foals were auctioned and the total turnover amounted to 573,500 euros. The average amount per foal thus amounts to approximately 15,000 euros. Sixteen foals were sold abroad: Sweden (3), Belgium (2), Colombia (2), Austria (2), USA (2), Denmark (1), New Zealand (1), Netherlands (1), Spain (1) and Hungary (1).

ride a horse

With the nineteen saddle horses gone under the hammer, the total turnover amounts to 447,750 euros, bringing the average amount to 23,000 euros. Five horses went abroad: Australia (2), Switzerland (1), Spain (1) and the United States (1).

Source: saint george