Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. stars in new series





Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. has found a new project. Today it was announced that he will be getting one of the lead roles in The sympathizer, a new television series.

The series is a film adaptation of the book of the same name of the same title by Viet Thanh Nguyen. The series is being developed by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar who are co-showrunners of the HBO project.

Vietnamese distribution

In addition to Downey Jr. sought a number of Vietnamese protagonists, who will form the larger set. This is a global search, although filming takes place partly in Vietnam and partly in the United States.

The interesting thing is that Downey Jr. gets several roles in the TV series, each representing a different branch of the American establishment. One is a rising congressman, another a CIA agent, and another a director.

The film is in part directed by Chan-wook and Downey Jr. involved as executive producer. What he does with his wife Susan Downey, but also McKellar, Kim Ly, Amanda Burrell and Niv Fichman.

