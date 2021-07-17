The Handmaid’s Tale S4 review on Proximus Films & Séries on MoviePulp

Handmaid’s Tale S4 *****

Creator: Bruce miller (The 100)

Met Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, OT Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, McKenna Grace, Madeline Brewer,…

Playing time: 13 episodes / 50 minutes per episode

Find out if you liked the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale & The Man in the High Castle.

Synopsis: Gilead and Canada find themselves in a diplomatic row over June’s Season 3 plan, but she has since become the number 1 arch enemy of the totalitarian state. Will she finally be reunited with her family?

Our verdict: The Handmaid’s Tale has been Hulu’s flagship product in the US for years, and rightly so. The series has already received countless accolades thanks to Elisabeth Moss’ excellent work as Offred / Ofjoseph / June Osborn (the 2021 Emmys edition is no different) and she remains pretty much the only one great series that originally aired on streaming services after Netflix takes a lot of shows off the tube or Amazon lets a lot of shows run for a limited time. The MGM series has continued to maintain the quality of its pace and script with its 3rd season and MoviePulp.be can confirm that this trend has always continued with The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 clash on Proximus Pickx.

Handmaid’s Tale script is out now: Handmaid’s Tale S4 pilot kicks off in the same vein as the Season 3 finale with a newcomer (in this case McKenna Grace) showing up early on to breathe new life into at the brewery. Coupled with masterly Elisabeth Moss, this is yet another reason fans are going crazy. However, those expecting more mythology from Margaret Atwood’s books will find themselves a bit set back with the 4th season of The Handmaid’s Tale, as the focus this season is however between the characters’ relationships and their journeys between Gilead. , the United States and Canada. The cast operates on autopilot and the creators of Handmaid’s Tale S4 have put the accents back in the right place by nicely tackling heavy themes such as abuse of power, religious extremism and the abuse of minorities. Phenomenal work of Bruce Miller and his team! Finally, the tempo, the cinematography and the music are still on top.

In short, The Handmaid’s Tale continues to grow from season to season and it’s no different with the all new 4th season. The Handmaid’s Tale S4 remains legendary. Watch the 4th season as well as the other seasons of Handmaid’s Tale in full via Proximus Pickx.

