Marvel fans want a new T’Challa in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’



Now that the rumors surrounding actress Letitia Wright’s release from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been debunked, a new movement around the Marvel Studios film is gaining momentum: #RecastTchalla.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a Marvel movie that has been in the works since 2018 and suffered a major setback when actor Chadwick Boseman lost his battle with cancer last year. Marvel Studios had already announced at the time that it had no plans to recast Boseman or do it with CGI.

Make a tribute

We also know that director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler makes this a tribute to the iconic actor.

Last summer, the recordings of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever departure. But there have been setbacks, mainly because actress Letitia Wright provoked the necessary controversy. She turned out to be an anti-vaxxer and rumor has it that she didn’t cooperate very well during the filming of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Wright won’t be leaving, however, but at the same time the odds seem slim that she will succeed Boseman as the new Black Panther. For some fans, the role could simply be recast. In fact: the hashtag #RecastTChalla has even become a trend in the United States: