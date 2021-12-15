When will seasons 1-3 of “Manifest” premiere internationally on Netflix?

Netflix owns the worldwide rights to List But we won’t see seasons 1-3 being added at the same time. Now that Season 4 is filming, when will the territories outside of the US and Canada be uploaded? declaration The start of the season? Well that will vary, but some Netflix regions will be getting seasons 1-2 starting January 1, 2022.

Although we don’t reread the entire manifesto story here. Manifest was saved by Netflix this summer for worldwide release for its fourth and final season. Along with the announcement, Netflix released the following statement:

The deal also includes previous seasons of the Warner Bros. TV series that will be shown worldwide on Netflix in the coming months.

This means to us that Netflix International will have seasons 1 through 3 by the end of 2021. From now on, as of December 2021, seasons 1 through 3 of Manifest will remain available only on Netflix Canada and the United States.

In the UK, the rights for seasons 1 to 3 expired in November 2021 from NowTV, but they did not go to Netflix.

That said, we just learned that at least one region has early seasons in the New Year.

Netflix Netherlands will receive 1-2 Seasons Manifesto in January 2022

Netflix Netherlands is one of the first regions to receive the manifesto outside of the United States and Canada.

according to NetflixNL Instagram Feed (free Netflix-nederland.nlSeasons 1-2 will be available on Netflix from January 1, 2022.

The third season will not be filmed significantly, which is most likely due to the fact that the third season has only recently aired on Net5 in the country.

Sadly, at this point, only Netflix Netherlands that we have found has announced a date when previous seasons will switch to Netflix, although we’re sure more will follow.

Why can’t Netflix be seen all over the world at once

Part of the reason a fourth season renewal on Netflix seems so unlikely is how Warner Brothers TV sold the show around the world. It has often done this for regional networks and broadcasters. Netflix was adamant According to a Hollywood Reporter article, They will not resume the show until they have obtained the international rights.

Basically, this means that international rights are all unreadable and will come to Netflix under different circumstances.

In this segment, they note that posing the old and the new season will not be together instead of saying:

The dispute in the international territory is resolved by a combination of tactics: some foreign rights are bought out while others wait – the new episodes will not be broadcast worldwide at the same time, but will be broadcast sporadically, with some regions appearing a little later than others. . “

season 4 of List It’s currently in production in New York City and is slated to hit Netflix sometime in 2022 (for some regions even later).