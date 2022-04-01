Next year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix returns to Formula 1 calendar† The race will take place on Saturday night, which hasn’t happened since 1985. The last Las Vegas Grand Prix was in 1982 and Marc Surer hopes the race will be better in 2023 than it was then.

In conversation with Form1.of The Swiss says that when he drove there in 1981, both the track was nothing and the presence of the fans was completely lacking. Surer isn’t sure if Las Vegas will really be an addition. “When I think of Las Vegas, bad memories come to mind. It’s one of the most unworthy F1 circuits I’ve ever been to. We were driving in the parking lot of Caesar’s Palace, like in karting where you also drive in car parks, unworthy of Formula 1.”

The article continues below the video

Differences between this season and 1981/1982

There are, however, differences between Formula 1 and the circuit at the time. Although the race venue and the circuit are the same, in 2023 the circuit itself will be much bigger and faster with fewer turns, so the circuit itself is already different from then. Moreover, the popularity of Formula 1, especially in America, has also increased enormously. thanks to Max Verstappen† Lewis Hamilton and Drive to Survive, there will now be three races in America in 2023.

Special weekend in Las Vegas

The race will take place in November of next year, probably during Thanksgiving. Details of the weekend are not yet fully known, but the race will take place at 10 p.m. local time, according to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. As a result, Dutch fans are due to leave at 07:00 on Sunday morning, comparable to next week’s Australian Grand Prix.