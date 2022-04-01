“Young Women Closing the Wage Gap in America’s Urban Areas”

This emerges from a new analysis of the Pew Research Center figures from the American Census Bureau, comparable to the Dutch CBS. The researchers looked at the median earnings of Americans under 30 who work full time.

Big cities

In the areas of New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles, among others, young women earn relatively well compared to their male colleagues. In New York and DC, they receive 102% of what local men earn. In Los Angeles, the incomes are about the same.