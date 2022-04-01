“Young Women Closing the Wage Gap in America’s Urban Areas”
This emerges from a new analysis of the Pew Research Center figures from the American Census Bureau, comparable to the Dutch CBS. The researchers looked at the median earnings of Americans under 30 who work full time.
Big cities
In the areas of New York, Washington DC and Los Angeles, among others, young women earn relatively well compared to their male colleagues. In New York and DC, they receive 102% of what local men earn. In Los Angeles, the incomes are about the same.
More striking are the numbers in other parts of the country, with smaller towns, where young women earned relatively even more in 2019 – the year the data comes from – than their male colleagues in the same income category. age.
Chief Wenatchee
Especially in the town of Wenatchee in northwestern Washington state, women are ahead of men. There, they earn 120% of what the men receive. In second place is Morgantown in West Virginia (114%), followed by Barnstable Town, Massachusetts (112%) and Gainesville, Florida (110%).
The researchers looked at 250 regions in the United States. Behind the 22 places where young women’s incomes equal or exceed those of men, are 107 places where women earn 90-99% of men’s wages. Beyond that, the wage gap was greater.
Mainly local progression
The numbers show that the gap between young men and women in the United States is slowly closing. In 2000, women aged 16-29 earned 83% of what men earned across the country, in 2019 it’s 93%.
However, progress is mainly made locally, and therefore among young people. “There’s progress, but not yet at every level,” career coach Kathy Caprino said. New York Post† “We are far from where we need to be.” Ageless, American women still earned only 82% of what men earned in 2019.
