That’s what the police say. The suspect, Darrell Brooks, 39, from Wisconsin, is being questioned. The police know him from previous cases: since 1999 he has been charged with sixteen crimes. At the time of Sunday’s incident, two counts were pending against him, including that of a woman he allegedly beat.

Brooks was arrested two weeks ago, but was later released on bail after payment of $ 1,000 (890 euros). Prosecutors argue according to CNN now that this amount was “disproportionately low”

5 killed, 40 injured

The incident left at least five dead and more than 40 injured. The suspect has been charged with five murders, police said. Additional charges may be added later.

Many passers-by captured the car at high speed with their smartphones: