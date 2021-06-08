Lycurgus wins with Maarten Bartels

Maarten Bartels, 22, is the third passer for the Amysoft Lycurgus roster for next season. The Dutchman who has played for the University of Charleston in the United States for the past three years signs a two-year contract. With Bartels there, thirteen players are known.

“I’m ready for the next step and in the Netherlands I would like to play for Lycurgus. Looking at the facilities, the professional program and the successful years past, I am very excited to take on this new challenge, ”says Bartels. “The conversations with coach Arjan Taaij and others at the club gave me a good feeling. The way Lycurgus treats high performance sport appeals to me a lot. ‘

The 1.95-meter-tall player has had a long life as a volleyball player. Born in Den Bosch and raised in Engelen, on the outskirts of the Brabant capital, Maarten started playing volleyball at the age of six at Minerva in Drunen. Three years ago he went to America through various clubs. “I had a great time there and I was able to develop myself well. In my youth I always trained a lot on technique and in America I added the physical aspect to my game. ‘

There was interest from Switzerland, England and Belgium, but Bartels is clearly his choice. Lycurgus is the next step in his volleyball career. “I want to make the most of it every year. There is always room for improvement and development and the desire to win is in my genes. ‘

The selection to date:

Diagonal: Marcell Pesti (Hon) and Geoffrey van Gent

Assembler: Craig Ireland (Can), Joël Schneidmiller (Vs), Maarten Bartels

Central attack: Dennis Borst, Niels de Vries, Luuk Hofhuis and Jesper Schut

Libero: Steven Ottevanger and Jaron Spiegelaar

Playmaker: Markus Held and Tieme de Jonge