on the way to the 2022 world cup

In Europe, the European Championship is fast approaching, but on the other side of the world, the interests are much greater this week. CONCACAF, the football zone of North and Central America, will host the final matches of the first phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Aruba has unfortunately already been eliminated, but for Suriname and Curaçao c ‘ is the night of truth!

Let’s start with Suriname. The country is actually in South America, but participates in the qualifier for North America and Central America. In the group stage, he is linked with Bermuda, Aruba, Cayman Islands and Canada. On paper, Canada is the second strongest country to enter this qualification stage; he has only to leave El Salvador for himself. That the capital duel between Suriname and Canada be on the program tonight. Both countries have nine points in three games, but the Canadiens’ goal difference is much better. That’s why only tonight’s victory counts for Suriname, as only the first in each group goes on to the next round.

The Canada-Suriname game will be played at 3:15 p.m. on the night of June 8-9 and can be watched live on Ziggo Sport for the night owls among us.

Curacao is slightly better off than Suriname. Led by Patrick Kluivert – Guus Hiddink was not present – the islanders won 8-0 against the British Virgin Islands last week. Kenji Gorre’s 8-0 extra time was invaluable as they have now scored exactly one more goal than Guatemala. Both countries have nine points in three games, but Curacao has scored one more goal, which means they currently hold the lead. The mutual confrontation between Guatemala and Curaçao is about lead. Unlike Suriname, Curacao needs a draw to reach the next round.

The game between Curacao and Guatemala will be played at two o’clock on the night of June 8-9.

If Suriname and / or Curaçao finish the group stage first, they are not yet assured of a World Cup ticket. There are still a lot of obstacles on the road to Qatar. After the first phase, there are six group winners left. They play against a diptych against another group winner. If they survive this, they will end up in the Endgame. The big boys are flocking: Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica. Completed by the three survivors of the qualification, a group of eight is formed. After fourteen days of play, the first three countries finally reach the final tournament of the oil state.