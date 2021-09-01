At some point in his/her academic career, almost every student runs into an assignment or assignments he/she just cannot deal with. It may be a college admission essay on a topic you are unfamiliar with; coursework you have to complete while being swamped under a dozen other tasks; a term paper with an unreasonably strict deadline; or something else entirely. In the long run, it does not matter what kind of assignment gives you trouble – what is important is that you need academic writing help, and need it urgently. Of course, the best course of action would be to already have your sights on a specific online academic assistance service and simply ask them for help when such a need arises. However, first, you have to somehow choose your writing helper. How do you do it? Let us give you a few pointers.

1.Pay Attention to the Service’s Pricing Policy

As a rule of thumb, it is best to avoid academic assistance services that are either too cheap or too expensive. The former is best avoided because writing academic papers is hard work that requires a lot of time, effort, and determination to do it well. If you see somebody offering to write you a paper at a suspiciously low price, it is, well, suspicious. It can mean that the service in question employs third-rate writers, plagiarizes its content, or outright scams its clients.

However, high prices do not automatically mean that the service employs top-notch writers and produces outstanding writing. In other words, a moderately priced agency is usually your best bet at getting an assignment well-balanced in terms of cost and quality.

2. Check How Long the Service Has Been Around

Companies that are newly formed and weren’t there yesterday are quite likely to not be there tomorrow. If an academic assistance service appears to be new, does not have any feedback from clients, and is not mentioned on any review websites, you are probably better off avoiding it. Look for companies that have been around for a while, preferably at least for a few years. While it does not guarantee the quality of assignments you can get from them, it at least shows that they have managed to stay in business for a while and most likely do not intend to close up shop in the nearest future.

3. Study Customer Feedback

Do not bother with the testimonials present on the company’s website – they do not mean anything. Even if they are real and were not written by the service’s employees (which is unlikely), they still were carefully selected to present the agency in the most favorable light. If you are interested in any degree of truthfulness, look for review aggregators and specialized forums where people discuss the academic services they use. While some portion of reviews and testimonials on such resources is almost certain to be paid for, you have a much better chance of finding genuine and reliable information.

4. See if the Service Offers Free Revisions and/or Refunds

Even when you deal with the best writing services, things do not always go smoothly. Sometimes the writer runs into trouble, sometimes circumstances are not favorable, sometimes the writer misunderstands you and does the job differently from the way you envisioned it. In such cases, your paper will have to be altered before you can submit it. However, the way writing services treat such situations may differ dramatically. Some do not do alterations at all; others provide free revisions for a limited time; still, others prefer to give refunds. Before you choose a service to use, make sure its policy concerning the situations of this type satisfies you.

5. Check for Trust Signals

Trust signals are little signs that indicate that the company in question can most likely be trusted. Again, they do not guarantee anything, but their absence is a clear indication that something is probably wrong with this agency. Such signs include:

Payment methods. See what payment methods are used by the company, who is their online payment provider (do you recognize it at all?), whether they offer more than one payment method. If a company uses a single obscure payment provider, it is an obvious red flag;

Secure connection. Trustworthy and reliable companies tend to use a secure connection of their website (check for an “https” at the beginning of their URL and the green padlock sign near it);

Privacy policies. Trustworthy companies usually make their privacy policies immediately obvious – you can find links to them on the main page of the website.

As you can see, choosing the right writing service is a complex task that can be approached from many directions. Follow these tips, and you will significantly increase your chances of hiring a service that will help you.

