Revant is moving to the Walchers Zorg interchange, a new health center on Krooneveldweg. The outpatient clinic is surrounded by various care providers, including two general practitioner practices, a pharmacy, the general practitioner post, a physiotherapy practice and home and nursing home care providers.

Rehabilitation near you

Revant had been targeting an outpatient rehabilitation site in the Walcheren region for some time. After finding the right location and positive discussions with the health insurer, the new rehabilitation center is a fact. Luikje van der Dussen, rehabilitation doctor and chairman of the board: “We are committed to providing care to rehabilitators as close as possible to their homes. It is often difficult for them to travel long distances. This is why we are opening a site in Middelburg for the inhabitants of the Walcheren region. We have a large network of partners in Zeeland with whom we work. This greatly increases the quality of care. With the launch of the new outpatient rehabilitation site for specialist physicians, we want to further intensify cooperation in our network in Walcheren. We are happy to conclude further collaborations.

Treatments and locations

Revant currently offers specialist outpatient and clinical medical rehabilitation for adults and specialist outpatient medical rehabilitation for children and adolescents at the Zeeland sites in Goes. The Terneuzen site offers outpatient rehabilitation for adults and children. Rehabilitation doctors also conduct clinical consultations at various hospitals, including ZorgSaam in Terneuzen and Adrz in Goes.

Consultations with the rehabilitation doctor take place at different locations, namely Goes, Middelburg and Vlissingen. If possible, rehabilitation treatments take place in Middelburg.

Rehabilitation specialist

Revant is the center of expertise for specialist medical rehabilitation in West Brabant and Zeeland. Patients with complex requests for help can opt for rehabilitation on the recommendation of a specialist or a general practitioner. A team of specialists and practitioners work with the rehabilitation therapist on autonomy and independence.