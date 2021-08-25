LIVE: Tokyo Paralympic Games – Kiwis on Day 1 of the Games

New Zealand cyclists, left to right, Stephen Hills, Sarah Ellington, Eltje Malsbender, Nicole Murray and Anna Taylor. Ellington, Murray and Taylor are at work on a circuit in Tokyo Wednesday afternoon.

Swimmer Jesse Reynolds had the honor of opening a medal for New Zealand at the Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatic Center on Wednesday. However, he was seventh in the second round of the men’s S9 400-meter freestyle and 12th of 13 overall, so he did not advance to the final.

On the track, Sarah Ellington was the first of three Kiwi riders. She finished 11th in the women’s C1-3 individual race and did not qualify for the medal races later that evening.

1 news Exposing the team to additional risk from Covid in Tokyo is not something they want to take.

From day one, the New Zealand Wheel Blacks took on the United States to give them their first poll of their medal chances.

Read more:

* New Zealand Paralympic Team Receives Much Attention From Tokyo Olympics Results

* New Zealand Paralympians rush for extra money in Tokyo

* How the Paralympic Games bring kiwis together in more ways than one

* Tokyo Paralympic Games: Meet New Zealand’s Gold Medal Team

* Tokyo Paralympic Games: Your Schedule Guide to Kiwi Games in Action



Kiwis in action on day one of the Tokyo Paralympic Games Wednesday (New Zealand hourly):

to swim

12:06 p.m .: Jesse reynolds – 400m freestyle men S9, second round

8 p.m .: Jesse Reynolds – Men’s S9 400m Freestyle Final (if qualified)

Michael Bradley / Getty Images Para-class cyclist Sarah Ellington heads to the track on day one from New Zealand to Tokyo.

Cycling

1h in the afternoon: Sarah Ellington – Qualifying C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Women

1:56 p.m .: Anna Taylor – C4 3000m IP Women, Qualifying

2:17 p.m .: Nicole Murray – Qualifying C5 3000m IP Women

4:45 p.m .: Sarah Ellington – C1-3 3000m IP Medal Race (if qualified)

5 p.m .: Anna Taylor – C4 3000m IP Medal Race (if eligible)

5:25 p.m .: Nicole Murray – C5 3000m IP Medal Race (if eligible)

Wheelchair

2:30 p.m .: Will Blacks vs USA, Groep B