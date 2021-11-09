See Monday August 2 from 11:30 am Live at Netherlands – New Zealand (f) via the live stream above.

See the full hockey schedule on the Olympic Games.

Everything from hockey to the 2020 Olympic Games (in 2021) in Tokyo can be seen live on discovery +. The most attractive games, with Dutch players and important finals, can be seen on NPO 1 or otherwise on NOS.nl / Gids.tv. Eurosport also reports live on television. See also all about the Olympic Games 2020.

Live broadcast Netherlands – New Zealand (women’s hockey, Olympic Games)



Watch the Netherlands – New Zealand (v) LIVE on Monday August 2 from 11:30 am via the above livestream. View the full schedule for hockey at the Olympics. Everything from hockey to the 2020 Olympic Games (in 2021) in Tokyo can be seen live on discovery +. The most attractive games, with Dutch players and important finals, can be seen on NPO 1 or otherwise on NOS.nl / Gids.tv. Eurosport also reports live on television. See also all about the Olympic Games 2020.



Direct Netherlands – New Zealand (women’s hockey, Olympic Games)