The turmoil at the United States Grand Prix caused by the incident between interviewer Martin Brundle and rapper Megan Thee Stallion fueled a new protocol on the Formula 1 grid: the “Brundle Clause”.

For the first time in a long time, Brundle was allowed to return to the grid in Austin to chat with key Formula 1 players. Brundle tried to ask Thee Stallion a few questions, but the rude entourage surrounding the celebrity didn’t was not helped. . One guard pushed the investigator away, while another told him he couldn’t do this. The Briton then spoke of a “lack of manners and respect”.

New rules

The incident caused a stir and also led to new protocols on the network. With the new protocols, bodyguards are now banned from the grid and celebrities present at the race are forced to make themselves available for a short conversation with present media like Sky Sports. “New rules have been introduced. Celebrities on the grid are no longer allowed to have bodyguards in sight,” Brundle said. Sky Sports F1.

Celebrities have no passion

The experienced investigator has already given the new protocol a name. “It must be the ‘Brundle Clause’ because now they have to talk to me. To be honest, I like it when they ignore me. I also like to make fun of celebrities because they often use the grid to attract attention. be careful, if I’m very honest. They have no passion for sports. There are millions of people at home on the couch who have passion and would like to take a walk there, “he concludes.