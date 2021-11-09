“I don’t think he’s sleeping tonight”
Ricciardo is known for his smiling nature off the track. The Australian has once again shown his best team in Mexico. He didn’t hesitate to challenge Carlos Sainz even more after their rivalry in Austin.
Ricciardo challenges Sainz
At the United States Grand Prix, Ricciardo and Sainz were well matched. The battle was a beautiful reflection of the strength of the two teams, Ferrari and McLaren. After qualifying in Mexico, the McLaren driver immediately rekindled the rivalry.
Ricciardo started in P7 directly behind Sainz. In front of the camera Ziggo Sports he challenged the Spaniard: “In Austin, I was already next to him, then I caught up with him at the start. So mentally… I don’t think he’s sleeping tonight.
The McLaren and Ferrari rivalry
Ricciardo’s “trash talk” can be taken with a grain of salt and Sainz knows it too. When the Ferrari driver later appears on camera, he doesn’t seem impressed: “Look, I’m shaking all over the place.”
Sainz enjoys sibling rivalry with McLaren: “To be honest, it’s great to fight them. We always have a lot of fun and are close to each other.
Some high-level chats about Danny’s Saturday garbage here
But Carlos had none
: @ ZiggoSportF1#MexicoGP # F1 @danielricciardo @ Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/gphgVK4nce
– Formula 1 (@ F1) November 8, 2021
