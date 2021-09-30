Tomorrow is the Betweter Festival in Utrecht, a scientific event with lots of experiments, mini-conferences and music. We have already had a taste of two of the researchers present.

Literature Lesson for Health Care Providers and Gender Differences in Cardiovascular Disease

You will learn about the differences between men and women when it comes to cardiovascular disease. These differences are found everywhere: biologically (think hormones and chromosomes), but also socioculturally. For example, women are less likely to be resuscitated on the street. And then, it’s also true that much less is known about women with cardiovascular disease. It is high time to change that.

Narrative medicine

Another topic that will be discussed at the festival is narrative medicine. History as an instrument to help the patient. And it’s not just about listening better, no: it’s about using tools from literature. Because if you really understand how someone is saying something, what they are sharing, but also what is left out, what style someone is using and how the interaction between you and the narrator influences all of that, then you, as a healthcare professional, can help the patient better. in the treatment of his own experience of the disease.

In this audio you can hear professor at UMC Utrecht Hester den Ruijter and literature at UMC Utrecht Megan Milota (The new school in Utrecht). Here you will find the entire Betweter festival program.