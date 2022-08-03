Liam Lawson rides AlphaTauri during VT1 at Spa-Francorchamps

Liam Lawson will make his Formula 1 debut during the first free practice in Belgium. The New Zealand racing driver is part of the Red Bull Junior Team and will therefore be doing his first meters at AlphaTauri.

Lawson currently competes in Formula 2. The 20-year-old has already scored two wins with Carlin’s team. This year, each Formula 1 team is required to use a rookie twice a year in free practice. AlphaTauri chooses to fulfill its obligation after the summer break.

Lawson in AT03

Team boss Franz Tost says F1i after the Hungarian Grand Prix: “We plan to let Liam Lawson drive during VT1 at Spa.” The team boss has not yet indicated which of the two current drivers, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, will have to give up his AT03 to the New Zealander. Lawson is the second member of the Red Bull Junior squad after Juri Vips to make an appearance in Formula 1’s mandatory rookie test. The VIPs have been cleared in Sergio Perez’s RB18 in Spain.

Location AlphaTauri

The silly season is in full swing and there is also an interesting situation happening at AlphaTauri. Gasly will be with the Faenza team until the end of 2023, but little is known about Tsunoda’s future. The Japanese is only five points behind his teammate in an AlphaTauri which looks a bit disappointing. Despite this, the Italian team are yet to confirm their name for next year.