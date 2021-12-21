‘Legends of Tomorrow’ reveals first trailer for new episodes

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow returns early next year.

The seventh season picks up with the episode that Paranoid Android is called. So far, fans have seen the Waverider crew in serious trouble, pitting them against an Android version of themselves. They work on the timeline.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow-tackle

The promo somewhat resembles the preview released earlier, showing that the replacements are a lot more crass and villainous than the heroes we know.

The new promo shows that we can also expect the usual Legends jokes. We are looking forward to a great new season!

There’s already a synopsis: We know the Legends were trapped in Odessa, Texas, in 1925. “So they have to travel to New York and track down the ancestor of time travel, inventor Dr. Gwyn Davies. But without a Waverider and no idea of ​​their impact on the timeline, as well as a time traveling adversary. in pursuit of them. ” The Legends face their most difficult mission yet. “

Check out the new promo below for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which you can watch on Netflix.