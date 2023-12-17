Title: FDA Investigates Lead Contamination in Cinnamon Applesauce Causing Child Poisoning

In a concerning development, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an investigation into elevated levels of lead found in cinnamon-flavored applesauce. This contamination has resulted in the poisoning of multiple American children, prompting a recall of the affected products.

Officials from the FDA suspect that intentional additives in the cinnamon flavoring of the applesauce could be responsible for the lead contamination. As a precautionary measure, applesauce and apple puree pouches from popular brands such as WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis have been recalled.

Over 60 reports of children experiencing adverse effects after consuming these products have been received from more than 24 states. Concerns surrounding the potential health risks of lead exposure prompted the FDA to take immediate action.

The FDA has turned its attention to the Austrofoods facility located in Ecuador, which is responsible for the production of the contaminated applesauce. The facility is currently under investigation by the FDA to determine how the lead contamination occurred and whether it was intentional.

To shed light on the situation, the FDA is also cooperating with Ecuadorian authorities to inspect the cinnamon supplier, Negasmart. The goal is to determine if the same cinnamon was used in other export items to the US, potentially posing further health risks.

Jim Jones, the FDA’s food division director, raised suspicions that the lead contamination may have been intentional. Understanding the source and intention behind this contamination is crucial for preventing further incidents and ensuring the safety of consumers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also been involved in the case. They have received reports encompassing confirmed, probable, and suspected cases of lead poisoning linked to the consumption of the contaminated cinnamon applesauce.

This incident has highlighted the need for the FDA to acquire additional authority from Congress to address food safety issues effectively. The agency has requested power to set binding contamination limits on food items, helping to prevent future instances of lead contamination.

The investigation into lead contamination in cinnamon applesauce continues as concerned authorities work tirelessly to uncover the truth. In the meantime, consumers are urged to check their pantries for any affected products and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Dodo Finance will be closely following this story and provide updates as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for the latest developments in this alarming case of child poisoning caused by the presence of lead in cinnamon applesauce.

