Last Pilgrim Nation of 2021: About Steph Curry and How to Pursue a Sports Career in the United States

Sport071: Pilgrim Nation presenters Paco Busteros León and Bart Jan Westerduin in the Christmas mood during the last broadcast of 2021. (Photo: Gerry van Bakel).

Leiden, December 27, 2021, 11:01 am by the editorial staff

Presenters Paco Busteros León and Bart Jan Westerduin speak in the Key City program Pilgrim nation on their love for American sport, college sport in particular, the traditions of the public and the greatest musical classics of the stadiums.

The 2021 finale show kicked off with a preview of college basketball and a preview of the college football playoffs set to be played on December 31. Attention was drawn to the remarkable 15th round of the NFL and the aftermath for the playoffs.

Pilgrim Nation presenters Paco Busteros León and Bart Jan Westerduin in the Christmas mood during the last broadcast of 2021 (part 1).

In the second half hour, Busteros León and Westerduin phoned Thijs Seijler, an employee of Slamstox, an organization that mediates between American colleges and Dutch students who wish to study and play sports in the United States.

Of course, the presenters also brought up the big star of the NBA: Steph Curry. He took the three-point record to 2,977. “A really crazy number,” said Busteros León and Westerduin, “and Curry has no plans to stop just yet.”

The latter also applies to Pilgrim Nation and Busteros León and Westerduin itself. The next broadcast of the show will take place on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Pilgrim Nation presenters Paco Busteros León and Bart Jan Westerduin in the Christmas mood during the last broadcast of 2021 (part 2).

Pilgrim Nation presenters Paco Busteros León and Bart Jan Westerduin in the Christmas mood during the last broadcast of 2021 (part 3).

Pilgrim Nation presenters Paco Busteros León and Bart Jan Westerduin in the Christmas mood during the last broadcast of 2021 (part 4).

