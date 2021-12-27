Van Gerwen and Van der Voort in the quarter-finals of the “cold” players’ championship final

Michael van Gerwen reached the quarter-finals of the Players’ Championship final. The six-time winner was 10-6 too strong for Gary Anderson in the third round, having already won 6-3 against Raymond van Barneveld earlier today.

Vincent van der Voort can also come into action on Sunday in Minehead, England. It was 10-7 too strong for Danny Noppert in the second Dutch meeting of the day.

Van der Voort and Van Gerwen are on the same side of the calendar. If they both win tomorrow, the two good friends will face off in the semi-finals.

After his victory over Anderson, Van Gerwen complained about tournament conditions in Minehead, England. “It’s ridiculous. Nobody plays at their best. It’s cold and it blows on stage,” he told RTL 7.

Van Gerwen, who tried to warm his hands during the game, says it affects everyone. “The level is low. Nobody has the balls to talk about it. I will. You want to show your best and it doesn’t work under these circumstances.”

Sloppy Anderson helps Van Gerwen

Despite the circumstances, Van Gerwen had few problems with Anderson. Over a week ago, during the Darts Grand Slam, Van Gerwen and Anderson also met. Then Van Gerwen was too strong with 10-8.

This time, Van Gerwen was already leading 4-1 at the first break without a big throw, helped by sloppy Anderson. The Scotsman missed eight arrows on a brace in the first leg.

A break from Anderson brought some tension to the game (8-7), but the next game he missed five darts on a double-40 and was immediately pushed back.

The Players’ Championship final is the only major title Van Gerwen now has under his belt. The last time Van Gerwen didn’t win a major tournament in a year was ten years ago.

On Sunday, Van Gerwen will face Peter Wright in the quarter-finals, who fought to victory over Damon Heta.