Koolhof and Rojer in the third round of the US Open in doubles; Djokovic beats Nishikori | Tennis

For Koolhof and Rojer, ranked tenth, this is their third Grand Slam tournament as a couple. They also reached the third round at Roland Garros, as they found themselves stranded in the first round at Wimbledon. Earlier this year, they both played with a different partner at the Australian Open.

Koolhof, 32, reached the final of the US Open last year with Croatia’s Nikola Mektic, eight-year-old Rojer won the tournament in 2017 with Romania’s Horia Tecau.

Djokovic at the expense of Nishikori in the fourth round

Novak Djokovic secured a place in the fourth round at the expense of Kei Nishikori. The three-time New York champion needed four sets to get rid of the Japanese: 6-7 (4) 6-3 6-3 6-2.

For Djokovic (34), it was already his seventeenth consecutive victory against Nishikori, against whom he lost at the US Open in 2014. Since then, the current world number 56, collapsed due to injuries , is no longer available against the 20 times Grand Slam champion. This summer it was 6-2 6-0 for the Serbian at the Tokyo Olympics, who ultimately missed out on an Olympic medal.

“He really surprised me today with his fast play,” said Djokovic, who lost a set for the second time in this tournament. “After the first set it was 6-3 6-3 6-2, but it was just a few points that made the difference. I want to congratulate him on his good game.

greek track

Djokovic, who beat Tallon groenpoor in the previous round, increased his level and pace against Nishikori after losing the first set and kept his mission alive. He is only four wins away from the record 21 Grand Slam titles and wins in all major tournaments in the same season. In the next round, he will face the Russian Aslan Karatsev or the American Jenson Brooksby.

Seven years ago, Nishikori reached the final of the US Open. The Japanese have also reached the bottom four in New York twice. Because he fell in the standings, he met Djokovic at the start of the tournament.