It will happen soon in Tokyo: Hassan for gold, get started in track cycling

The program in Tokyo:

– Athletics

2h-4.55am:

Men’s hammer throw qualification

1500m women round 1 Sifan Hassan

Men’s long jump final

200m women round 1 Dafne Schippers + Jamile Samuel

Women’s 100m hurdles final with Nadine Visser

12h00-15h00:

Women’s pole vault qualification

Women’s 200m semi-final with Dafne Schippers + Jamile Samuel

Women’s disc final

Men’s 400m semi-final with Liemarvin Bonevacia + Jochem Dobber

Women’s 400 hurdles semi-final with Femke Bol

Men’s 3000m steeplechase final

Women’s 5000m final with Sifan Hassan

– lines

3h00 – 7h00

470 women Lobke Berkhout / Aphrodite Zegers

Women’s medal 49erFX with Annemiek Bekkering / Annette Duetz

Men’s 49er medal with Bart Lambriex / Pim van Vugt

– Track cycling 8:30 am-11:30am

Women’s team sprint qualification Shanne Braspennincx / Laurine van Riessen

Team Qualifiers for Women’s Pursuit

Women’s team sprint first round Shanne Braspennincx / Laurine van Riessen

Men’s Pursuit Team Qualifiers

Women’s team sprint final Shanne Braspennincx / Laurine van Riessen

– Handball 10:00 am: Netherlands-Montenegro women

– Complete equestrian show jumping competition in team and individual

10 a.m. – 3:25 p.m.

– Free synchronized swimming routine

2.30 p.m. – 2.45 p.m. Noortje and Bregje de Brouwer

– Women’s hockey quarter-finals

11:30 am Netherlands – New Zealand