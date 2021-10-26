KNAW President applauds ‘wake-up call’ movement in universities

Tue. Oct 26th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Extinction Rebellion gives back room to bats at Nedcar Extinction Rebellion gives back room to bats at Nedcar 2 min read

Extinction Rebellion gives back room to bats at Nedcar

Phil Schwartz 17 hours ago 113
Skin scraps, jewelry and condoms: you'll never see this space in the pool (and that's good) | Home Skin scraps, jewelry and condoms: you’ll never see this space in the pool (and that’s good) | Home 1 min read

Skin scraps, jewelry and condoms: you’ll never see this space in the pool (and that’s good) | Home

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 162
Extinction Rebellion once again gives room to bats in Nedca ... Extinction Rebellion once again gives room to bats in Nedca … 2 min read

Extinction Rebellion once again gives room to bats in Nedca …

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 65
Dataiku opens online museum for data science Dataiku opens online museum for data science 2 min read

Dataiku opens online museum for data science

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 386
The Gouda library rents space in the Chocolate Factory to subsidized organizations without risk of termination The Gouda library rents space in the Chocolate Factory to subsidized organizations without risk of termination 4 min read

The Gouda library rents space in the Chocolate Factory to subsidized organizations without risk of termination

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 189
Shadow Places wint Sweco Design Challenge Shadow Places wint Sweco Design Challenge 2 min read

Shadow Places wint Sweco Design Challenge

Phil Schwartz 3 days ago 142

You may have missed

Maker The Sopranos in conversation on the continuation of the film or the series | spectacle Maker The Sopranos in conversation on the continuation of the film or the series | spectacle 2 min read

Maker The Sopranos in conversation on the continuation of the film or the series | spectacle

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 19
KNAW President applauds 'wake-up call' movement in universities KNAW President applauds ‘wake-up call’ movement in universities 2 min read

KNAW President applauds ‘wake-up call’ movement in universities

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 35
The Zeeland Environmental Federation starts a stampede by distributing trees: "Three thousand in half an hour" The Zeeland Environmental Federation starts a stampede by distributing trees: “Three thousand in half an hour” 2 min read

The Zeeland Environmental Federation starts a stampede by distributing trees: “Three thousand in half an hour”

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 26
German police prevent armed militias from chasing immigrants across Polish border German police prevent armed militias from chasing immigrants across Polish border 2 min read

German police prevent armed militias from chasing immigrants across Polish border

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 26