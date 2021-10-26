Are you a chaotic? So according to science you’re smarter than average
Intelligence is quite a big factor in our daily lives, so it’s no surprise that a lot of research has been done on “smart” people over the years. Which factors are decisive? What characteristics can you identify as an intelligent person? Well, these are not the features you would expect.
It’s not always what you think
For example, a study from the University of Minnesota found that intelligent people are more chaotic than others and more likely to disturb people. This can be manifested by an exploded desk or food stains on your clothes. By not cleaning up the things around you, you are boosting your creativity, which in turn is a sign of intelligence. Plus, you prioritize the more important things in life, so you can spend more time on them.
But there is more. A study by Satoshi Kanazawa and Kaja Perina shows that intelligent people also fall asleep later. When they relax in bed at night, they get the best ideas, which they then – of course – want to implement immediately. Finally, a study from Marist College shows that the more you swear, the smarter you are. Swearing is a sign that you have a very good command of a language.
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”