American rider Julie McAllister is the new owner of the international dressage horse Grand Prix Urielo de Holly (Sandro Hit x Florencio I). The Selle Français gelding was registered at Intermediate II level by Kirsten Brouwer before being sold in the United States a few years ago.

Urielo de Houx was already champion of France colt and was again named champion at the age of three. He started his career in sport under the saddle of Caroline Rioche, before Vincent Guilloteau took over the reins of gelding in 2017. Then, Sandro Hit’s son moved to the Netherlands.

Career on Dutch soil

Brouwer released the then ten-year-old gelding several times at Inter II level. “He’s got a lot of knack for pawing it and he can jump eight-way playoffs, but in the test he’s still a bit too tight, so it doesn’t look quite right yet. That’s why I will now at least take him with him for an Inter II, because I only want to start the Grand Prix if all goes really well, “the rider told Horses.nl at the time.

Departure to the United States

Brouwer couldn’t enjoy the gelding for very long, as it was sold to Ann Romney, the wife of US election candidate Mitt Romney. The gelding continued its education under the saddle of Benjamin Ebeling, who competed in the gelding this spring at the U25 International Grand Prix level at the CDI Wellington.

