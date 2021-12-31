German judge: no cruelty to animals dressage rider Gal
OOSTERBEEK – Dressage rider Edward Gal of Oosterbeek has been acquitted in an alleged animal abuse case brought by animal rights organization Peta.
The complaints date back to 2015, when the European Championships were held in Aachen, Germany. There was also the trial against the dressage rider (51).
In the indictment, Peta alleged that Gal allowed his horse Undercover to ride in the rollkur during the European Championships in Aachen. In the rollkur, the horse’s head is forced into an abnormally bent position; it is a controversial technique.
“It is not allowed and it does not happen,” said a spokesperson for the KNHS equestrian association in Ermelo. “Peta has tried to put Edward in a bad light this way before.”
“Systematic cruelty to animals”
The German judge dismissed the charges as completely unfounded. In a response, Peta reports on his German site: “Despite the acquittal, this (…) is a clear signal to equestrian sports with its systematic cruelty to animals.”
Also in 2018, shortly before the World Equestrian Games in the United States, the animal rights organization filed a complaint against Gal. This case, specifies the association of equestrian sports, was immediately closed.
Gal is considering legal action against Peta, the KNHS spokesperson said. “His image in Germany has been tarnished by the messages broadcast by Peta.”
Pink foam around the mouth
At the European Championship in question, six years ago, the jury disqualified Gal and his horse. Undercover was tense during the Grand Prix Special, biting his tongue until he was bleeding and the foam around his mouth turned pink. Undercover did not stand still after entering the ring.
Against the we Gal said at the time: “It went wrong before at the Nations Cup awards ceremony. He got nervous from all the applause and the bombardment and he can’t do it. endure. That feeling has not gone away. “
Do you have a tip or comment for the editors? Send us a message WhatsApp or send an e-mail: [email protected]!
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”