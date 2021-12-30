8,000 € fine! Gym violates Covid-19 guidelines

Archive photo

An MMA gymnasium in Auckland, New Zealand has been fined € 8,000 for violating the country’s strict vaccination obligations.

Oliver MMA, a martial arts school run by Steve and Krissy Oliver, has violated recently imposed mandates requiring businesses, including gyms, to ensure all participants and staff are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Oliver’s simply let unvaccinated staff come to the gym to work and teach. Despite the heavy fine, Oliver told the New Zealand Herald that his team was determined to stay open. With the aim of helping unvaccinated participants who suffer from “extreme mental health problems”.

Safety first

“We care about them and have taken extra steps to make sure we are helping them get the right support and be there for them… we are doing our best to keep everyone happy and safe here,” Oliver said.

In our country, gyms are now closed due to the recent confinement. More than 100 gym owners have now come together and are threatening summary proceedings and substantive proceedings to designate sport as essential. The initiative is supported by well-known kickboxers such as Alistair Overeem, Ernesto Hoost, Peter Aerts and Sem Schilt.