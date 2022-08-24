Kinepolis organizes the presale of the long version ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Coming soon, about a year after the original release, the extended version of Spider Man: No Coming Home cinema release. Starting September 7, fans will be able to enjoy new and longer stages. The Kinepolis cinema group has already organized a pre-sale before the release.

Who thought of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Endgame reached its peak, it must reconsider. The MCU is hotter (and bigger) than ever, and new projects are piling up. The most popular project of the past year has undoubtedly been Spider Man: No Coming Home.

To celebrate this popularity, Marvel and Sony are now bringing Spider-Man: No Way Home: the funniest version cinema release. Because Kinepolis expects great interest in tickets, tickets are already available.

Spider Man: No Coming Home

Since its release in December, the third Spider Manfilm with Tom Holland can count on a lot of attention. According to many, No coming home the best Marvel movie in a long time, and the many cameos also made the movie an instant hit. In addition to Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Mans could also be seen and actor Charlie Cox made his return as Daredevil.

The film reached one million visitors in Belgian cinemas, making it the fourth most-watched film of all time. So it’s no surprise that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures want to capitalize on that popularity.

Exit

This The funniest stuffversion was forthcoming, had been known since June. But it was only a release in the United States and Canada. A little later, release dates in other countries were also shared. Our country was also on this list, where the long version will be released on September 7, 2022.

Because before the first release of Spider Man: No Coming Home there was so much interest that Kinepolis also held a presale for the extended version. From today you can through the website so reserve your place for the film screenings.

Watch the teaser of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version) here: