Kevin Spacey travels to UK for trial | Now

Kevin Spacey is heading to the UK to appear in court on four assault charges, he says ABC NewsEarlier, there was talk of extraditing the actor to the US if he did not plan to come to the UK voluntarily.

A total of four charges have been filed against Spacey by three different individuals. Formally, the actor can only be prosecuted if he files a complaint in the UK.

Justice did not say who filed the chargesheet. One of the cases is about “inciting intrusion without permission”. The incidents are believed to have taken place between March 2005 and April 2013 and to some extent in the London area where the old Wick Theater is located. Spacey was the art director there at the time.

Spacey, 62, is known for his films among other things Regular suspects⁇ American beauty And Se7en, Already in 2017 accused of sexual misconduct by several men. This lawsuit led to the actor soon leaving the popular Netflix series House of cards, In which he played the lead role of President Frank Underwood. Several cases were settled or dropped, but the investigation into the actor continued.

Just because a space case comes up, does not automatically mean that the actor has to be in the UK for months or even years. The judge may allow him to return to the United States during this case, and he promised to return if the judge asked. Spacey has always denied all allegations.