Pitts of Freedom, a digital civil rights movement, has filed an official complaint on behalf of millions of Dutch people over the untimely collection outrage of Dutch intelligence services. These services store the massive data of millions of Dutch people by searching for potential threats.

Such bulk storage is legal and irrelevant data will be quickly erased. However, according to Bits of Freedom, the intelligence services did not do so. Furthermore, the amount of data collected is so large that AIVD / MIVD cannot estimate it within the legal retention period.

“As a result, they send large amounts of data from you and me into their systems, without making that data relevant to the investigation,” Bits of Freedom said. The CTIVD supervisor previously referred to this procedure as ‘art’. The Pitts of Freedom has now filed a complaint with the CTIVD on behalf of the millions of Dutch people affected.

The cases on behalf of a large unnamed group (known in the United States as class-action, ed.) Are distinguished by Dutch standards. The bits of freedom knock on the door of the regulatory officer's complaint department, which has the powers to call to order intelligence services.