Israeli Foreign Minister Said Yesterday he, along with the United States and the Gulf states, looked to see if they could normalize diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia. But Saudi Arabia wants to resolve the Palestinian issue first.

Minister Yair Lapid’s statement (pictured right) comes days after news broke that the United States was pushing for mediation in a regional agreement involving the governments of Israel, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Experts say US President Joe Biden, who is due to visit the Middle East next month, and several other Arab countries want to recognize Israel.

Saudi Arabia, which has recently strengthened ties with Turkey, has so far indicated that it will not normalize relations with Israel until a peaceful solution is found to the Palestinian issue.

The Saudi foreign minister reiterated this position at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week. He said the current state, led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (pictured, left), has not yet joined Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. Those two countries are called the Abraham Pact with Israel in 2020.

And the Israeli Labid Indicates In any case there will be a ‘long and careful process on both sides’ before it comes.