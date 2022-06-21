Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, says there are still many “unresolved issues” surrounding the Twitter acquisition. The billionaire told the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha that he was still waiting for a solution to the number of so-called bots on the social media site. Musk says the problem with robotic accounts like this on Twitter is far greater than the company reports and has therefore halted planned acquisitions.

Musk questioned Twitter’s claim earlier last month that less than 5 percent of daily users had spam accounts. Since spam accounts do not respond to ads, the number of active users is crucial to Twitter’s profitability. Twitter responded by giving Musk access to all information about the size of the bots running on the network.

Musk, who wants to buy Twitter for $ 44 billion (approximately ில்லியன் 42 billion), said it was questionable whether the deal’s debt funding would come in and whether Twitter shareholders would vote to acquire it. The world’s richest man has said he has no intention of becoming the new CEO of Twitter.

Musk also hopes that Tesla’s interests in China will not be affected by Twitter’s future acquisitions. The social media platform does not work in China. “As far as I know, China is not trying to interfere with freedom of speech in the United States,” Musk said. Tesla has a large factory in Shanghai.

The Tesla boss said he plans to cut the total workforce of electric car manufacturers over the next three months. Earlier this month, Musk was shocked to learn that Tesla had cut 10 percent of its workforce. He later elaborated on his statements, saying he expects Tesla’s total staff to continue to grow. This automaker has about 100,000 employees worldwide.

“We have grown very quickly in terms of definite compensation staff. In a year from now, I think the number of our employees will be higher than the fixed salary and the number of hourly employees, but for now, the reduction in the number of employees will be between 3 percent and 3.5 percent, ”Musk said.