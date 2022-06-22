History / VideoGotanji Brown Jackson was the first black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate has just decided.



7 Apr. 2022



Brown Jackson will replace Liberal Judge Stephen Fryer. So the structure of the Supreme Court will be the same as it is now: six conservative judges against three progressive judges.

Upon taking office, Jackson will be the second youngest member of the Supreme Court at age 51. He will join the Supreme Court before any judge is 75 years old. This is the first time in about 30 years.

‘Justice Jackson’

The Senate in Washington confirmed his appointment. Jackson received the support of all Democrats and three Republicans in the Senate. Brown Jackson was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney voted against party policy. They all said the same thing: they would never agree with Jackson, but they think he deserves the job the most.

Pitton’s vice president, Kamala Harris, said the building, built by slaves, was “a historic moment for the United States.” The civil rights movement NAACP argues that Jackson ‘broke the glass roof’. The NAACP cannot wait to see her ‘weeks and weeks after racist and misogynistic attacks’. Justice Should be called Jackson.

President Joe Biden embraces new member as referendum results announced:



Jackson is currently working on the Court of Appeals, which is slightly below the Supreme Court. None of her predecessors had the experience of being a public defender like her. That is one reason why President Joe Biden chose him. Jackson helped poor people in that role, so the idea is to know the world of the common people.

