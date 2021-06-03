A police officer stands in front of the editors of the New York Times in New York. Image AP

As part of the investigation into the leak surrounding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, it filed telephone records covering a period of four months from January 14 to April 30. The four journalists in question had published in April this year that politically important investigations were being conducted under the guidance of then-FBI Director James Comey. The article, which deals with the use of a private server by Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State, cited a classified document that would like to learn more about the judiciary under Trump. The Russian document in question is said to have been seized by hackers working on behalf of Dutch intelligence.

a

Not only on The New York Times Journalists’ data was confiscated. Last month, the judiciary of current President Joe Biden announced two other cases from the Trump era. They are phone records from reporters Washington Post Phone and email records of work and CNN reporter.

Dean Pocket, Chief Editor The New York Times, Condemns the Trump administration’s move. “The confiscation of phone records of journalists deeply undermines the freedom of the press,” he said in a statement. “It threatens to silence the evidence on which we rely to provide the public with vital information about what the government is doing.”

The media and free speech advocates in the United States have long criticized US governments’ efforts to access media communications data in order to detect leaks. According to critics, this would reduce the freedom of the press unjustifiably.

President Joe Biden said this last month, after revealing about seizures Washington Post Ann CNN, He will never allow such actions of the judiciary during his tenure. He called it “simply wrong.”

Pocket appreciates Biden’s promise, he says in his statement, but he still demands a statement from the judiciary regarding the seizure. He also wants to know what steps are being taken to prevent such an invasion of the privacy of journalists.