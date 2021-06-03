The Russian government plans to complete the construction of the controversial North Stream 2 gas pipeline project between Russia and Germany by the end of this year. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying by Russian news agency DOS. The project has been in operation for many years.

Most of the pipeline is already over, but there have been a lot of glitches about it recently. As a result, little work has been done in Germany for a long time. The United States is opposed to the pipeline because it will give Moscow more influence in Western Europe. Washington has previously threatened to impose sanctions on construction companies. Several companies, including the oil and gas group Shell, are involved in the project.

Recently, Americans seem to be making little progress, with little progress. President Joe Biden has pointed out that imposing US sanctions on Nort Stream 2 will not be productive because they will damage the relationship between the US and Europe. Biden said he has always opposed Nord Stream 2, but pointed out that the measures now make no sense because the 1,200-kilometer-long pipeline is almost built.

Countries such as Poland and Ukraine are also strongly opposed to the plan. Germany has always rejected all criticism, arguing that the gas pipeline provides a direct and safe energy supply. North Stream 2 aims to double the capacity for gas supplies from Russia to Germany.