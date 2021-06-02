EEMDIJK / BUNSCHOTEN-SPAKENBURG – Emdijk has strengthened himself in the coming season with Mark de Graf. The 21-year-old midfielder, who has a past of IJ Selmervojels’ youth, is showing signs of a season at De Wingen. Abderrahim Lukili also goes to Mtj.

For the past two years, De Graf has played football in the United States, where he combined sports with sports at Shawney State University. Now that he has returned to the Netherlands, he joins Emdig. “Midfielder Mark still missing from our selection,” says Technical Affairs Manager John von Twiller.

“A player who can handle 8th place well. He is a football midfielder, with a great sense of what is going on around him. He is a player who interacts with normal leadership.”

Before he left for the United States, there was already contact for a change. “ a John von Twiller, Manager Technical Affairs Mdjk

“Of course we still know Mark from the youth of IJ Selmervogels, who was already in touch for a change before he left for the United States,” Van Twiller continues. “Mark has been training for a few weeks and he is very motivated. He is qualified, eager to learn and makes the right choices on the ball. We will really enjoy this.”



Abderrahim Luqili

The arrival of Abderrahim Lukili was also announced by Mtijk. The 29-year-old player from Houghton, like De Graf, signed with the Deakers for a year.

The winger has already played for Hercules, I.Jesselmervocles and Dovo in our region. Luigi has already worked with coach Willem Romp on the Utrecht team. “I wouldn’t have thought Aberderahim would have been active on De Wing two seasons ago, but it all fits together,” says Van Twiller.

“Abderrahim is a player who can play in many positions and earns his encouragement at the division level. He is a mediocre player, you want to come to a sports park. For us he can definitely make a difference at the Premier League level,” the technical manager continues.

Choose around

After Frank Hughes, Niels de Jong and Tim Colevign, de Graf and Lucci are the fourth and fifth new players in the selection of coach Willem Rombay. Thus ended the selection of Mtijkin.