Jurassic World: Dominion Review – Review on FilmTotaal

Direction: Colin Trevorow | Script: Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow | cast: Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Clair Dearing), Laura Dern (Elli Satler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Isabella Sermon (Maisie/Charlotte Lockwood), DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts ), Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson), BD Wong (Dr Henry Wu), Omar Sy (Barry Sembène), others | Playtime: 146 minutes | Year: 2022

The image we have of dinosaurs today is largely determined by Spielberg’s modern classic jurassic park† Science has now come a long way in knowledge of reptiles, although they can thank the filmmakers for the increased interest and funding for their research. The filmmakers only partially followed the new scientific knowledge. We know that many dinosaurs had feathers, the tyrannosaurus rex was much slower and the velociraptor much smaller than in the movies.

Digital techniques are not left out either. On YouTube is longer than five minutes video it looks like a wildlife documentary filmed millions of years ago. Director Colin Trevorrow designed it as a prologue for Jurassic World: Dominionbut finally let it go. He says in the final intro that the Jurassic Park experience has really gotten out of control.

Man has learned to live with escaped dinosaurs. Small reptiles roam along the beach, pterosaurs have built their nests in the skyscrapers of New York, stegosaurus roam the streets, and triceratops graze in the meadows. Biosys, a multinational with nothing but good intentions, has opened a reserve in the Italian Dolomites and is taking care of the world’s dinosaur population. However, they are particularly interested in Maisie Lockwood, a girl who is a clone of her own mother, a deceased scientist from the Jurassic Park era.

Maisie lives in the forests of the United States with Owen and Claire, who have each found their own way of dealing with dinosaurs. If Biosys also appears responsible for the extinction of global agricultural crops and threatens to disrupt the food chain, it is time to act. None other than Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum have been tapped to reprise their iconic roles. Luckily, it doesn’t stop at cameos, as the trio have lead roles in their own right.

So a lot of things happen in this third and last part of the jurassic worldseries. Even with more than two and a half hours on the clock, it seems difficult to give so much space to so many plots and characters. It is therefore striking to see how everything and everyone is falling into place. The stories of the old and new guard are largely separated, but they are continually intertwined. Even new characters, such as the tough Kayla Watts and the CEO of Biosys who looks a lot like Steve Jobs, get ample space and full-fledged interpretation.

You’d almost forget that this series revolves mostly around dinos, but Trevorrow actually uses them constantly if they help the story further, or just guarantee some flashy action. Just as prehistoric reptiles have earned a place in everyday life, they are a logical and functional part of this disaster movie. Trevorrow also throws in some food for thought, but doesn’t constantly rub his audience under the nose.

Everything shows that the filmmakers have a huge love for the 1993 classic, which is reflected in the individual shots of Spielberg’s masterpiece. It’s not a cheap copy, but a tribute to a film that broke new ground in the use of “old school” computer effects and animatronics. Trevorrow didn’t shy away from that last element either. It is clear that sometimes sleeping or slow-moving dinosaur dolls have been used, but they have an unparalleled charm.

What manufacturers also do very well is to show diversity. Not because he is awake, but because he is a good reflection of society. It should not be underestimated how important it is that more and more moviegoers recognize themselves in the characters on screen. It’s also wonderful to see the old club return to their duties with great pleasure. Domination is a worthy conclusion to a second dinosaur trilogy, which hopefully won’t be the last. It guarantees an unmixed evening of action and adventure. Sometimes tasty.