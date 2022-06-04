‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is already breaking records



Jurassic World Dominion finally hits theaters. In the meantime, it looks like the film has already broken quite a few records and is on its way to box office gold.

Deadline reports that Jurassic World Dominion in any case already has a very good opening in Mexico. In 14 other countries, Jurassic World Dominion can be seen in cinemas from this week, including here in the Netherlands.

Jurassic World Dominion box office

According to Deadline, the film is on track for an opening weekend of over $45 million. These predictions are good, but could even be weak. The numbers shouldn’t really be clear until after the film’s release in Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong, which will also be the case this week.

The film Jurassic World Dominion is the third of jurassic worldtrilogy and concludes the story launched in the 1990s with jurassic park†

The release takes place several years after the previous one Worldfilm and shows that the dinosaurs are now beginning to settle. With major consequences for humanity, which must find a new place in the world ranking.

Jurassic World Dominion can already be seen in preview here in the Netherlands and will also be released in theaters in the United States from next week.