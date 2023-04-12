During the inspection in New Zealand on April 11, Stermare Betje (Uldrik 457 x Doaitsen 420) was named champion of the day by jury members Sabien Zwaga and Jan Hellinx. At the well-attended inspection, the reserve championship went to Glenrose Friesians’ first premium colt Zorro (Nane 492 x Tsjalle 454).

Typical Betje breed

Betje is a very typical mare with a lot of wallpaper, which is how the members of the jury describe the seven-year-old mare. “She has a lot of expression in her head and shows a lot of wallpaper. She is a properly built mare with decent feet and legs who can walk remarkably well, has shown sufficient range in the trot, but could show more autonomy and therefore could not be promoted further.

Two first premium foals

The inspection, which was accompanied by rain, thunderstorms and fortunately also sunshine, began with two foals, both of which received a first premium. Zorro of Glenrose Friesians (Nane 492 x Tsjalle 454) of Louis and Marianne Weitenberg and T. Dante Alferno (Floris x Ulbe) of Simone du Bernard-Ripa received an orange ribbon, Zorro also becoming reserve champion. He is a very typical colt with a noble head, he is proportioned, could be stronger in the topline, but walks well and has a lot of self-carrying and switching abilities at the trot. T. Dante was a well-developed colt with more than enough pedigree that could have been built a little higher, describes Sabien. ‘With a good crucifixion. Walks at a trot with great scope and power.

Two stars with a second bonus

The section of horses to be included in the studbook was full with six horses. All the horses have been taken care of, rejoices Sabien Zwaga. Glenrose Friesians Ster’s seven-year-old Aurora (Jolmer x Haitse 425) received a Ster with a second bounty. “A long-line mare with a long neck that could be more upright, with a strong topline, good croup and hard legs”, describes Sabien Zwaga. ‘She has enough tact at the walk where she could go a little further back. At the trot, she shows a lot of wingspan and moment of suspension.

Three-year-old Maike vd Koaimoune Ster (Tiede 501 x Folkert 353) took the lead in the class, bred by the Zwaga family of Gorredijk and owned by Lone Pine Friesians. A young, modern and luxurious mare with a good sense of hull, explains Sabien Zwaga. Maybe she could have a little more expression in her head. She has an assiduous walk with a lot of reach. And a smooth, uphill trot where she could place the hind leg a little more under the body.

Jelle with 79 points for IBOP

Among the stallions, the 3-year-old Minte (Julius 486 x Aan 416) became Ster. “He could be more noble in his head, but he is built upwards with a strong topline and a trot with a lot of flexibility”, describes Sabien Zwaga who, in the IBOP, the licensed foal book stallion breeding Jelle fan ‘e sân Ieren Ster Sport Elite AA (Beart 411 x Sape 381) must rate. Jelle competed with Patricia Mannaerts Small Tour and scored 79 points with a “phenomenal trot”.