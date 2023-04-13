The third Grand Prix of the season, the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, is scheduled for the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend. Below is the full schedule and where the event can be watched on TV in the Netherlands.

After two consecutive Grand Prix weekends in Portugal and Argentina, we had to wait a week, but next weekend the MotoGP world championship will be staged for the third round of the season at the famous Circuit of the Americas in Austin, United States. .

The time difference with the Netherlands is seven hours, so the action for Dutch fans can be followed from Friday afternoon and evening. Just like in Argentina, the starting field for MotoGP in America will not yet be complete and we will have to miss some regular MotoGP riders due to injuries. For example, Pol Espargaró, Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini will be out for the second consecutive Grand Prix weekend due to injuries sustained in Portimão. The trio will be replaced by Jonas Folger, Stefan Bradl and Michele Pirro respectively. Miguel Oliveira and Joan Mir, meanwhile, are back and will make a comeback after missing the Argentine Grand Prix or part of it.

On Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. local time (4:00 p.m. Dutch time), the Moto3 riders will open the 2023 edition of the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas with their first practice session.

Where to Watch on TV

For the second consecutive year, Ziggo Sport holds the Dutch broadcast rights for the MotoGP World Championship. All races will be broadcast live again this season on the freely accessible channel Ziggo Sport (and Ziggo Select). In the weekly TV preview of Racesport.nl you will find all the programming for the weekend. In addition, thanks to our collaboration with Ziggo Sport, there will be summaries on Saturday and Sunday on Racesport.nl (please note that these summaries can only be seen in the Netherlands due to geo-blocking).

On Sunday evening from 8:00 p.m. there will be a special additional Ziggo Race Café broadcast which will largely focus on this Grand Prix d’Amérique. In collaboration with Ziggo Sport, we can invite around 20 Racesport.nl visitors for this broadcast. Only two places are still available for this. You can register via the following link: https://www.ziggosport.nl

Below is the full schedule for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.

friday april 14

4:00-4:35 p.m.: Moto3 training 1

4:50-5:30 p.m.: Moto2 practice 1

5:45 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: MotoGP 1 practice

6:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.: Red Bull Rookies Practice 1

8:15-8:50 p.m.: Moto3 2 training

9:05 p.m.-9:45 p.m.: Moto2 practice 2

10 p.m.-11 p.m.: MotoGP 2 practice



saturday april 15

3:40-4:10 p.m.: Moto3 3 practice

4:25-4:55 p.m.: Moto2 3 training

5:10-5:40 p.m.: MotoGP Free Practice

5:50-6:05 p.m.: First MotoGP qualifying

6:15-6:30 p.m.: second MotoGP qualifying

7:50-8:05 p.m.: First Moto3 qualifying

8:15-8:30 p.m.: second Moto3 qualifying

8:45-9:00 p.m.: First Moto2 qualifying

9:10-9:25 p.m.: second Moto2 qualifying

10 p.m.: MotoGP sprint



sunday april 16

4:45-4:55 p.m.: MotoGP warm-up

6 p.m.: Moto3 race

7:15 p.m.: Moto2 race

9 p.m.: MotoGP race



