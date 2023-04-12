Racist riot in the United States around the Belgian footballer of the New York Red Bulls | sport
Belgian footballer Dante Vanzeir is not training or playing for American club New York Red Bulls at the moment. The 24-year-old striker, who has only been playing football in the United States for two months, is distancing himself from the club “until further notice” due to a race riot. This means it has been put on hold.
Vanzeir allegedly made a racist remark to his opponent Jeremy Ebobisse last Saturday during the game against the San Jose Earthquakes. Due to the commotion on the pitch, play was stopped for approximately 20 minutes. Vanzeir, who until recently played in the Belgian league at Union, publicly apologized in a statement on Monday.
“I accept full responsibility for my actions,” said the Belgian, who once played for the “Red Devils”. “Although it was not my intention to cause harm or offense with my tongue, I know I did and I am deeply sorry.”
Vanzeir spoke to his New York Red Bulls teammates on Tuesday. “To avoid further distraction, he will not be at the club until further notice,” the New York team said in a statement.
