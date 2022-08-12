Johnson & Johnson to stop selling baby powder containing talcum next year | Now

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Thursday announced it will stop selling baby powder containing talc by 2023. The company, which was sued by cancer patients who claimed the talc was contaminated with asbestos, stopped using the ingredient in the US and Canada two years ago.

J&J Talc is safe and proven by decades of scientific research. It also indicates regulatory approval of the product. However, the company has now decided to switch to baby powder made from corn flour worldwide.

From research by Reuters In 2018, J&J had known for decades that its talcum powder contained traces of potentially carcinogenic asbestos. The US company reportedly paid scientists to publish positive research on the product.

The talc used by J&J is mined in mines and is often found in layers like asbestos. In 2018, the company was ordered to pay billions of dollars to 22 women who claimed asbestos in talcum powder caused them to develop ovarian cancer. About 38,000 lawsuits are pending against J&J over talcum powder.

In 2018, the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) found no reason to investigate baby powder from J&J. That year, the regulator tested 296 cosmetic products, including children’s ‘body powders’, for asbestos. Traces of asbestos fibers were found only in a blusher and an eyeshadow. Its health risk is “limited”.