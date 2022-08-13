iOS 16: Stay connected to important live activities

iOS 16 is coming soon and brings a lot of innovations to your iPhone. In particular, your phone’s lock screen has undergone a makeover. One of the additions is Live Actions. But what exactly does that mean? When exactly can you expect?

iOS 16 Live Actions

Information about the progress of ongoing activities will now appear on your iPhone’s lock screen from iOS 16. Those ‘direct actions; Can you think of:

Current standings of sports competition.

Progression of an exercise.

The status of the delivery food you ordered.

The big advantage: You no longer have to unlock your iPhone and go to an app to see what current affairs are. A timeline can be seen on the lock screen, and progress is visible at a glance. An operation can last up to 12 hours. After that, the final status will remain on your screen for some time.

When will you see this feature on your iPhone?

This will take some time. Apple has announced that it won’t be in the first iOS 16 version, but will follow with an update later this year. This gives app developers some time to develop a new feature in their app. We expect more apps to use this option over time.

Apple already showed examples of Uber, Nike Running Club and Starbucks in the iOS 16 preview. So those apps will definitely catch on. Apple has announced that NBA games can be emulated this way, but only for the US and Canada.

iOS 16 has many more innovations on the lock screen

Live Actions aren’t the only change coming to your iPhone’s lock screen. You will soon be able to customize the lock screen to a more extreme degree – Apple has many types of wallpapers waiting for you in a real gallery. The font and color of the clock are also adjustable. Want to learn more about all that’s possible? read more:

