Johnny Depp is staying in Europe to make a new movie

Johnny Depp (59) will continue to work in Europe for some time. The actor found his first film role there after the highly commented trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard (36) and will also direct his second feature film there. It will be a biopic about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

“I am incredibly honored to be able to film Mr. Modigliani’s life story,” Depp said. The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be set in Paris in 1916 and will zoom in on two days in the life of Modigliani. Two days that will be the turning point of his life. “It was a life full of setbacks, but it ended in triumph. It is a universal, human story in which all viewers will recognize something of themselves.”

Depp will not only direct, but also produce the film with the European branch of his production house Infinitum Nihil. Iranian producer Barry Navidi and Hollywood legend Al Pacino are also backing the project. Filming would be for the spring of 2023. We all know Depp as the star of movies like Edward Scissorhands and the Pirates of the Caribbeanfranchise, but 25 years ago he stepped behind the camera.

Far from Hollywood

He then directed the western The brave, based on a screenplay he wrote with his brother. He gave the lead roles to himself and his mentor Marlon Brando. Although the film premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, it was anything but a success. The reviews were so bad that Depp decided to stop releasing the film in the United States. Not in theaters and not on VHS or DVD.

After the actor is vindicated in the libel suit against Amber Heard, he undergoes a cautious but determined rehabilitation. Although it takes place far from Hollywood at the moment. He has released a record and toured with English rocker Jeff Beck and is currently filming the French drama The favorite, like King Louis XV. The film, Depp’s first in three years, is set to hit theaters next year.