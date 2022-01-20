US President Joe Biden has predicted a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden announced his expectations during his first annual ‘Boss of America’ press conference. Despite the major economic consequences of such an invasion of Russia, he thinks President Vladimir Putin is taking that step.

At the same time last night (Dutch time) Biden suggested that the “small test” would provoke a lesser reaction than a large-scale invasion of the country. “I do not know what he’s going to do. I think he’s going to go in. He needs to do something,” Biden said in a speech. “He’s trying to find his place in the world between China and the West.” Washington Post In December, Russia announced plans to invade Ukraine in early 2022 with 175,000 troops. The newspaper relies on a document from US intelligence.

Joe Biden’s critique of Russia

U.S. Republicans are critical of Pita, accusing him of implicitly forgiving Russian troops of the attack. “Joe Biden’s disability encouraged Vladimir Putin, and now he has given the green light to Putin to invade Ukraine,” Senator Tom Cotton tweeted. Senator Marco Rubio Biden’s comments are bizarre. “So if (Putin) only took some parts of Ukraine, would our response be less than he would have captured everything?” He said on Twitter.

Joe Biden’s impotence excited Vladimir Putin, and now he has given Putin the green light to invade Ukraine. – Tom Cotton (enSenTomCotton) January 19, 2022

The White House acted quickly to clarify Biden’s views. “If Russian forces cross the border into Ukraine, it will be another invasion,” he said. This will be met with swift, tough and united retaliation from the United States and our allies, “said Jen Psaki, Secretary of the Press.

100,000 troops on the border with Russia

The US president’s prediction once again shows that the United States expects Russia to take action in neighboring Ukraine. The Russians have amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border.

Biden spoke with Putin twice last month and said his opponent was aware of US sanctions. If Russia continues its full-scale invasion, it will cost the country dearly, Biden said. “If they really do what they can with the troops concentrated on the border, it will be a disaster for Russia if it invades further into Ukraine.” According to the US President, the allies are ready to strike hard at the Russian economy.

Joe Biden has been President of the United States for one year. “The situation in Congress is dramatic for Biden, he is really fighting,” he said NOSWaagmeester In # r1jn. “He can no longer carry out his big plans.” pic.twitter.com/jYPU9OA51O – NPO Radio 1 (NPORadio1) January 20, 2022

American weapons

The US State Department has authorized the shipment of US-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Various sources told Reuters. The ministry has confirmed the transfer and says it will apply to Great Britain as well. It was not immediately clear which weapons were involved.

Under U.S. law, countries must obtain the State Department’s approval before transferring U.S. weapons to other countries. The authorized exchange allows Estonia to supply anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. One source said Lithuania was sending Stinger missiles.

“The United States and its allies and allies are working together to expedite security assistance to Ukraine. We are in close contact with Ukraine’s allies and NATO allies, and we are creatively using all available security cooperation tools to help Ukraine strengthen its defenses at this time of increasing Russian aggression, “said a Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Metro report: ‘Sexual abuse is difficult to get out of the entertainment world’