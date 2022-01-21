Cabinet opens defense military assistance to Ukraine
Earlier, the Netherlands was opposed to military aid to Ukraine. But the situation has changed, the minister said. “The environment changes almost everyday.” More than 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated on the border with Ukraine.
Russian soldiers on the border
The majority of the council is open to defensive military support for Ukraine. More than a million Russian soldiers are concentrated on the country’s borders. The Americans think that Russia is going to occupy the neighboring country.
“As a VVD, we believe we should be open to such a request from Ukraine for defensive military support,” Ruben Brekelmans told the House of Representatives. D66 member Sjoerd Sjoerdsma also said he could agree with something like this. Agnes Mulder (CDA)’s option is open, but she believes the cabinet should not use it immediately. Labor is not “by definition” against the provision of defensive weapons, Kati Piri said.
Additional support
Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Vopke Hogstra (Foreign Affairs) will soon travel to Ukraine. VVD did not think they should come there empty-handed. The United States and the United Kingdom are already supplying arms to the government in Kiev.
The Netherlands is already assisting Ukraine. Wounded Ukrainian soldiers are being rehabilitated here. The government is considering providing additional bilateral support.
Most parties want Russia to impose tougher sanctions if the country invades Ukraine.
“Explorer. Devoted travel specialist. Web expert. Organizer. Social media geek. Coffee enthusiast. Extreme troublemaker. Food trailblazer. Total bacon buff.”