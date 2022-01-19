Intel CEO urges recall of chip production from Asia

The United States and Europe must continue their efforts to bring chip production back from Asia. Governments also have a role to play. Said Pat Kelsinger, CEO of US chip maker Intel. He urges lawmakers not to waste the current crisis.

He said in an interview with Bloomberg News that governments need to learn from the effects of the epidemic and consider the national security implications of the fact that 80 percent of production takes place in Asia. The head of the world’s largest chip maker, he said he was confident the United States and the European Union would support building factories.

The severe chip shortage has plagued many industries over the past year and has affected sales of various products such as cars and smartphones. As a result, the focus has shifted to production deficits outside Asia. Rising tensions with China are also pushing the United States to recover domestic production.

Last month, executives from more than 50 U.S. companies called on politicians to pass legislation that would provide $ 52 billion in subsidies and incentives for domestic chip production. There was also a separate bill to promote semiconductor design and production. But the delay in enacting the law.

Intel has a complex relationship with China. The company sells processors to companies in the country and recently proposed to use a plant in Chengdu, China to increase the production of silicon scales. However, the Biden administration fell short of that plan. According to Kelsinger, there will always be a demand for chips from China to Intel, as long as the company continues to develop high-performance processors.