Jim Carrey is the new James Bond thanks to a brilliant deepfake

Will Tom Hardy really be the next James Bond? While we wait for the official response, a handy YouTuber picked Jim Carrey as 007 using deepfakes.

After almost a year and a half of delay, September 30 will finally arrive No time to die of. The latest James Bond movie starring Daniel Craig. He already said that SpectrumIn fact, the actor claimed he would rather slit his wrists than replay 007, but MGM still managed to convince him for a grand finale.

Who is the new James Bond?

Now it’s really done. This automatically raises the question: who will succeed Craig? Will it be a woman or a man? Betting stores have been working overtime since 2018, with a resulting top 5 favorites. Usually with Tom Hardy or Idris Elba in the lead.

Over the years, many experts, journalists and actors have also contributed. George Clooney recently gave his take on the issue of succession, and former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan also has a personal favorite. Or is the brand new Amazon franchise owner going for an unfamiliar face? It keeps people busy.

Deepfakes: scary and fantastic

We’ll probably only get it after the release of No time to die hear more official news. In the meantime, the YouTubers at your fingertips have some fun sops ready for you, thanks to the magic of deepfakes. Technology that was developed so quickly that you and I could theoretically create believable deepfakes.

The dangers are enormous: in fact, you can’t trust any video anymore. For example, you can ask the President of the United States to say whatever you want. By training the software through hundreds of hours of imaging, the computer learns exactly how the target’s face works and thus moves down to the smallest detail. As a result, you can stick the face in question anywhere, or make it say whatever you want.

Scary, as Arjen Lubach just showed, but for now we’re mostly seeing the fun and creative side of deepfakes. It’s become a subgenre of YouTube videos: channels that put actors in movies they’re not officially in at all.

Jim Carrey is 007

We’ve already seen Will Smith as Neo in The Matrix, Tom Cruise in Iron Man, and Harry Potter with an American rather than a British cast. Especially in the world of Hollywood, where many big names are seen for big roles, this is an entertaining game. What if…

Now we have a new gem. A YouTuber named Jarkan has decided that none other than Jim Carrey will be the next James Bond. You can admire what it would look like below, thanks to the magic of deepfakes.

Sure, you can tell that’s wrong, but for a man handyman in his attic to come so close to complete realism is as awe-inspiring as it is terrifying. It only saves a few percent and the average viewer has no idea they’re watching a deepfake. Scary, but above all entertaining. Check out our favorite deepfakes of recent times below:

